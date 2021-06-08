The chief medical officer for Interior Health has been arrested and charged with two sex offences.
Dr. Albert de Villiers, 52, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference. He is in custody awaiting a judicial hearing.
Police in Grande Prairie, Alta., said they received a report on May 28, 2021 of sexual offences against a young child that allegedly occurred between 2018 and 2020.
The Grande Prairie RCMP started an investigation into the allegations with assistance from the Grande Prairie Caribou Centre, according to a police press release.
de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on Tuesday. Before coming to work in B.C., he was the lead medical health officer for northern Alberta.
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, de Villiers has been the public face of Interior Health's response to the ongoing health emergency.
He has often given press conferences in which he has described the government's response to the spread of the virus, and vaccination efforts, in communities across the B.C. Southern Interior.