The bad though not unexpected news is that Kelowna is still one of Canada’s most rat-plagued cities.
The really bad news is that the problem may get even worse, at least downtown.
Kelowna placed fourth on the annual ‘Rattiest Cities’ list, released Wednesday by pest control company Orkin Canada.
The top three rattiest cities are said to be Toronto, Vancouver, and Burnaby. Five of the top 10 cities are in B.C. Kelowna routinely makes the top 10 list.
“With more available food, there will be exponential population growth. Food availability favors population growth since there will be less competition for food, which also will result in high reproductive potential, high survival and healthy thriving populations,” Sinia said.