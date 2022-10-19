Rats!

Rats are migrating from residential areas back to highly urbanized areas in Canada's cities, pest control company Orkin Canada says. Kelowna is said to be the fourth-rattiest city in the country.

The bad though not unexpected news is that Kelowna is still one of Canada’s most rat-plagued cities.

The really bad news is that the problem may get even worse, at least downtown.

Kelowna placed fourth on the annual ‘Rattiest Cities’ list, released Wednesday by pest control company Orkin Canada.

The top three rattiest cities are said to be Toronto, Vancouver, and Burnaby. Five of the top 10 cities are in B.C. Kelowna routinely makes the top 10 list.

An Orkin entomologist said multiple lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic saw bolder rodent activity and migration to residential neighbourhoods outside urban areas last year.
 
As pandemic fears wane, Alice Sinia suggests, food sources are abundantly available in Canadian cities in urban areas for rats and mice.

“With more available food, there will be exponential population growth. Food availability favors population growth since there will be less competition for food, which also will result in high reproductive potential, high survival and healthy thriving populations,” Sinia said.

One small upside of the rats returning to highly urbanized settings is that there is likely to be less of the aggressive behaviours among rats and mice that were noted during the lockdowns, Sinia suggested.
 
These unsettling activities included “street fights” among the rodents, territorialism, and even cannibalism, she said. However, with population growth, there will also be increased sightings, she said.