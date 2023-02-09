Vancouver has the Lion’s Gate bridge, San Francisco has the Golden Gate, and we all know about the London Bridge.
As far as iconic spans go, Kelowna has …the Bennett Bridge? Actualy, we don’t even technically have that, as the floating bridge that spans Okanagan Lake is part of the highway system and the property and responsibility of the provincial government.
But while we may lack a famous bridge with its own nursery rhyme, most residents are surprised to learn there are 101 bridges within Kelowna, or in the dry terms of the city’s engineers, “vehicle and pedestrian bridge structures.”
That inventory includes 44 priority one bridges, a mix of vehicle and pedestrian, and 57 priority two pedestrian bridges.
Amongst priority one bridges, there are 29 vehicle bridges, nine vehicle culverts, three pedestrian bridges, two pedestrian overpasses and one pedestrian tunnel (the one under the floating bridge in City Park).
Contrary to what comes to mind when most people think of a bridge – a soaring span crossing a body of water – a number of them are so low-profile that many drivers and pedestrians don’t even notice when they walk or drive over them.
“Most of the bridge infrastructure in the city includes small single-span structures crossing creeks and smaller waterways,” says Scott Bushell, an engineer with the City of Kelowna’s infrastructure delivery department.
What most drivers do notice are the larger bridges such those crossing Mission Creek, the Bernard Avenue bridge over Clement Avenue, Bushell says, and more recently, the pedestrian bridges spanning Harvey Avenue near the Landmark Complex and John Hindle Drive in the middle of the UBC Okanagan campus.
The pedestrian bridge at the Landmark Complex opened for use in 2010 and has since also become popular with protestors and placards, further boosting its profile with the thousands of cars and trucks that pass under it daily.
Another high-profile pedestrian bridge will hopefully soon join the others; the City of Kelowna just put out tenders for another span over Harvey Avenue connecting the Central Green development with downtown.
That long-awaited bridge will take over a year to complete if the city can find someone to build it somewhere close to the $5.5 million it has budgeted for its construction although there is still some questions around that.
Construction might already have started except when the city first put out tenders last year, the lowest bid was twice the budgeted amount, (something they blame on pandemic-related supply chain issues) and the tender was withdrawn.
Another future project, sure to frustrate commuters in the Mission, is the replacement of the crossing on Mission Creek at KLO Road, Bushell says.
“The crossing is at the end of its useful service life and inadequate with regard to creek flow and pedestrian accommodation,” he adds, promising a substantial improvement when complete, including a separate multi-use pathway for cyclists and pedestrians over the creek and space for the Mission Park Greenway under the bridge itself.
While there are functioning bridges around the world that have been in use for millennia, the longest-serving bridge in Kelowna is not yet 100 years old.
“One of the oldest structures in Kelowna is the bridge crossing Mill Creek at Abbott Street,” Bushell says. “This cast-in-place structure was constructed in 1931. The bridge is still performing well and we are currently reviewing opportunities with our retained bridge engineer to complete a rehabilitation of the structure.”
Bushell says the old railway right-of-way which the city purchased from CN Rail is where most older bridges can be found.
“The Rail Trail corridor is where the majority of old timber structures are located in the city network,” Bushell says.
Iconic historic structures aside, most people don’t think much about bridges until they can’t use them, as became evident during the extreme rain and snowmelt event in November, 2021 that washed out huge chunks of the Coquihalla highway and destroyed seven major highway bridges.
The loss of that critical transportation corridor, which threatened the economy of the entire province, prompted the provincial government to embark on a massive restoration project, which included rebuilding the bridges in record time.
While certainly not on the same scale, Kelowna had it’s own weather-related flood event when Mill Creek burst its banks in 2017, also due to heavy rain and rapidly-melting snow. Mill Creek, which winds its way through some of the densest parts of Kelowna, also has numerous road crossings, some of which contributed to the catastrophic flooding when debris washing down the creek piled up against some of the bridges and culverts, blocking the normal flow of water.
A 2.4-kilometre diversion pipe that channels water from Mill Creek over to Mission Creek helped mitigate some of the flooding but it has forced the city to take a hard look at its infrastructure along the waterway, including bridges.
Dubbed the Mill Creek Flood Protection Project, the multi-year, multi-million dollar initiative to improve the creek corridor and included a capacity upgrade to the diversion structure and will see assessment and improvements to the bridges and culverts, Bushell says.
“The Mill Creek crossing at Old Vernon Road was…recently upgraded, as part of the overall project, into a free-flowing structural arch versus the old timber structure that was substantially undersized,” Bushell offers, as an example.
Bridges downstream from the diversion pipe are to be inspected with an eye to either rehabilitation or possible replacement, Bushell says which is where the city’s new bridge inspection team will come in handy.
Kelowna has just opened bids for a team of bridge inspectors to take on the task of examining and evaluating all the city’s entire bridge inventory over the next three to five years.
Lead by an engineer specializing in bridges, the team will be tasked with getting up close to all of the city’s bridges, providing detailed inspections on 20 per cent of them and routine inspection of the others.
The detailed inspections of priority one bridges will include both physical inspections (where access is possible) and may also including testing with specialized equipment where necessary.
That information will be used to give any defects found a DRU rating – it stands for degree, relevancy and urgency – which in turn will determine how the defect can be rectified and the time frame in which it must be done.
And with extreme weather events on the rise both around the world and closer to home, Bushell says any and all bridge replacements in Kelowna will be constructed using the Canadian Highway Bridge Design Code, with climate change now top of mind.
“Climate change risk factors are taken into account when determining the anticipated flood elevations and flow rates,” he adds.
“This forward-thinking approach helps prevent damage or loss of service during extreme weather events.”