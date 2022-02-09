Family doctors, dentists, massage therapists, physiotherapists and all other regulated health care workers in B.C.must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24.
The government said last fall such a vaccine mandate would be implemented but had not given a specific date until it was announced Wednesday by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
“It is our obligation as health care professionals to make sure that we’re taking all of the measures to protect those patients in our care, especially the more vulnerable people that we serve,” Henry said.
“As well, it is important for us to protect our own health as part of being able to continue to deliver health care to others during this challenging time,” she said. “And vaccination is part of that.”
“This will ensure that we have a consistent, supported standard across health care, so that all regulated health care professionals are held to the same standard,” Henry said.
Only “a few” unvaccinated people remain in the categories that will now be included in the vaccine mandate, Henry said. Requests for medical exemptions will be considered by her office directly.
While some other provinces are dropping public health orders related to the ongoing pandemic, Henry said B.C.’s approach will be guided by science and the situation with infection levels and hospitalizations in B.C.
Next week, she said, the government will provide more information about what changes might be coming in B.C.’s approach to the pandemic. Several public health orders are about to expire, and Henry has said previously she hoped some restrictions could be dropped by Family Day, Feb. 17.
In the meantime, the extension of the vaccine mandate to all health care professionals will help protect both them and the general public “from the unknowns that are certain to happen in the coming year”, in terms of new variants.
The province has already introduced a vaccine mandate for doctors, nurses, and staff in hospitals, long-term care homes, and other community settings.
In December, 78% of B.C. chiropractors participating in the association’s annual general meeting voted in support of a resolution that opposed vaccine mandates.
It was put forward by Kelowna chiropractors Mark Foullong, who said the B.C. College of Chiropractors should “take a stand to protect the right to medical freedom of choice”, Global B.C. reported at the time.
Those British Columbians who’ve had two vaccination shots should still get a booster, even if they’ve had a relatively mild case of illness caused by the Omicron variant, Henry said Wednesday. The booster gives important added protection against re-infecdtion, she said.
“When there’s a lot of virus around, vaccination helps,” Henry said.