Love for Kelowna

People who join the 'Love for Kelowna' social media campaign this Saturday can win a prize pack worth $500.

People who talk up Kelowna and the Okanagan on social media this Saturday can win a prize pack worth $500.

Tourism Kelowna is again sponsoring ‘Love for Kelowna Day’. It’s a way, the agency says, for people to celebrate the tourism industry and its important role in the economy.

Those who make public posts to Instagram on Saturday showing themselves wearing Kelowna-related clothing, or saying what they love about the region and its attractions, are automatically entered in the contest if they tag the official accounts @Tourism Kelowna or @LoveforKelowna

A winner will be selected at random on Monday.

 