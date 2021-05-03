A fake firetruck that's a real crowd-pleaser on the parade circuit needs a $2,500 fix-up to keep it roadworthy.
The 1947 Dodge pick-up isn't an old firetruck but it sure looks like one, and it plays one, in parades.
"My dad bought it in 1950 and I sold it to the Peachland fire department for a dollar in 1984, because they wanted to make a parade float," Don Wilson, a former chief of the department, said Monday.
"They constructed a fake tank on the back, and painted it up look like a fire truck," Wilson said. "It's really popular whenever it goes in a parade."
The truck had been kept in the Peachland firehall but was squeezed out for lack of room. It's been stored in the town's works yard for seven years, and its condition has deteriorated, Peachland Fire Chief Dennis Craig said.
"The elements have not been kind to it," Craig said.
Now, members of a Peachland auto enthusiasts club known as the Wheel Nuts are looking for a safe place to store and restore the old truck after it has been made mechanically safe with the $2,500 worth of repairs to its brakes and steering the town has authorized.
Anyone with suitable storage space is asked to call Wheel Nuts director Grant Topham, himself a former Peachland fire chief, at 250.767.2838.