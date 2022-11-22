Summertime police calls in West Kelowna have been on a downward trend for two years with reductions particularly notable in violent offences, property crimes, and noise complaints.
But business and residential break-ins have risen slightly in recent summers, according to information presented Tuesday by West Kelowna RCMP to city councillors.
Thirty-one members police West Kelowna, a city of approximately 35,000 residents.
From July through September, officers made “multiple arrests” for shoplifting, possession of stolen property, breach of probation and outstanding warrants, the report to council states.
Since 2020, the first year of the pandemic, calls for police assistance during the summer months have steadily declined in a number of categories. Here are the number of offences in select categories in each of the past three summers:
Violent offences - 141, 132, 125
Property offences - 354, 313, 291
Assault - 61, 53, 48
Break-ins - 29, 28, 33
Stolen vehicles - 26, 28, 17
Disturbing the peace/noise complaints - 185, 151, 117
Drug investigations - 8, 15, 8
The West Kelowna RCMP also handle calls from Peachland, Westbank First Nation, and nearby rural areas. The areas outside West Kelowna generate nearly as many calls as from within the city itself, though the population is less than half that of the city.