A 64-year-old man is facing charges of impersonating a police officer after a bizarre incident in Peachland.
An off-duty RCMP member noticed the man was driving a vehicle with what looked like police-like lights in the front grill.
The suspect driver appeared to have been conducting a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday near the corner of Highway 97 and Drought Road at the north end of Peachland.
Concerned over what he had seen, the off-duty RCMP officer contacted the West Kelowna RCMP station. A front-line officer was sent to the scene.
The suspect driver's small-sized SUV had strobe lights on the dash, consistent with police vehicles, Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a Tuesday release.
The investigating officer also noticed the man showed signs of alcohol consumption, and open alcohol was found inside the vehicle.
The man was arrested, the released on conditions for a future court date. He was also issued a 90-day roadside driving ban and his vehicle was impounded.
"RCMP is appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any other information that may aid our investigations to contact the West Kelowna RCMP," Noseworthy said in a release.
There have been reports recently of someone impersonating an RCMP officer in various locations of the Okanagan.
"We will be looking into potential connections with other reports of possible police impersonation," Noseworthy said. "At this time, we have not established any direct links."