Space Invaders: Invasive species rearing their ugly heads

On a quiet summer’s morning at Kelowna’s Munson Pond, visitors can observe ducks paddling, otters swimming and an osprey swooping down and catching a fish in its beak – a goldfish.
According to the City of Kelowna website, Munson Pond is valued for its bird-watching opportunities, as wells as habitat for waterfowl, small amphibians, reptiles and mammals.
It is an endangered ecological community and ranked by the B.C. Conservation Data Centre as one of the rarest in B.C.
Last March, however, goldfish, which are native to eastern Asia, were spotted in this sensitive habitat. There could have been goldfish in Munson Pond for years, but nobody was really looking and the numbers weren’t big enough to make them easy to see, said Gail Wallin, chair of the Canadian Council of Invasive Species and executive director of the Invasive Species Council of B.C. “They’re 100 per cent there because somebody’s released them,” Wallin added.
While Wallin couldn’t say whether there are goldfish in other Central Okanagan lakes and ponds, they are established across B.C.
In Dragon Lake, in the Quesnel area north of Williams Lake, Wallin said there are videos of people dragging kilograms of goldfish out of the lake, trying to knock down the population.
People think of small goldfish in a bowl on the counter. What people don’t realize, Wallin said, is goldfish actually belong to the carp family. Like many other pets such as turtles, they grow to the size of the container.
“They stay small on your counter,” she said. “Put them in a bigger aquarium, they grow bigger. You put them in a lake, they’ll grow very big.”
She noted there are many images now in which people will equate the size of the goldfish to that of a football.
Goldfish reproduce asexually, which means they don’t need to have a mate. A single female can produce thousands of eggs in a lake. “They are a really robust, resilient fish and they don’t belong in our environment,” said Wallin.
If you introduce something foreign into our environment, it’s going to compete with the native species and throw off a balanced ecosystem,
“It’s all interconnected and you put something new into it like a goldfish, which grows to the size of a football, creates a school, can reproduce rapidly, tolerate freezing temperatures and low oxygen levels, those are things that many native species cannot compete with,” said Wallin. “They end up being the super villain.”
Goldfish compete with native fish for food, prey on native fish and can disturb sediment which increases cloudiness in the water and impacts the growth of native aquatic plants.
Many people think they no longer want their goldfish, rabbit or turtle, so they release it out to nature, which Wallin said is not friendly to the pet, is illegal and bad for the environment.
Because the problem of invasive species stems from people releasing them, Wallin said one solution is to stop selling them, which she called highly unlikely.
To try to prevent people from releasing their unwanted pets into the wild, the Canadian Council on Invasive Species and Invasive Species Council of B.C. have launched the new Pet and Aquarium Recognized Retailer Program. The voluntary, self-regulated and free program sees retailers commit to educating customers on the impacts of invasive species, promoting responsible pet ownership and suggesting alternatives to releasing pets into the wild. The retailer program builds on the national Don’t Let it Loose awareness program, which encourages pet owners to find responsible alternatives to releasing plants and animals into the wild.
Along with goldfish, red-eared slider turtles, European rabbits and Eurasian watermilfoil, a common aquarium plant, can seriously damage natural environments when released into the wild. According to Wallin, there are B.C. retailers who are part of the new program; however, currently, there are none in Kelowna.
Kai Heinrich, owner of Kelowna’s Purple Seahorse hadn’t heard of the program, but said they do educate customers.
Heinrich fields calls almost every single day from people looking to donate fish to the store.
“Nobody releases a fish that’s awesome,” he added.
Heinrich talks to the people about why they want to donate a fish.
“It’s a delicate balance between saying yes, I’ll accept it and then every single person shows up with their terrible fish and now you have a pandemic of fish nobody wants or is this person just going to release it into the wild,” he said.
He has taken in fish and re-homed them, but it’s not always a happy ending.
Somebody brought in a Tilapia they had bought in Vancouver.
The fish grows to two feet long and belongs in a river.
Because she had an attachment to the fish, Heinrich said the owner would have felt better about releasing it into the wild than euthanizing it, even though it’s worse for nature.
“You have an individual that made a poor judgement call at the time, said, yes I’m going to take this fish in and then also made a poor judgement as an animal owner, saying no I’m going to rerelease it because that’s what’s best for the fish,” said Heinrich, who ended up euthanizing the fish.
Heinrich also works with the turtle adoption association.
“People buy a red-eared slider and they think it looks the same as a painted turtle,” he said. “It’s actually a huge difference. One carries a ton of bacteria and diseases and will wipe out a pond, and the other one was born here, but they look pretty darn similar.”
Wallin said they are encouraging people to be alert and start reporting more when they think they see a goldfish or a red-eared slider turtle.
Because Canada protects both the quality and quantity of its water, once established, Wallin said it’s difficult to eradicate anything in our aquatic environment as tools are extremely limited.
There is electrofishing, in which people stun the fish, pull them out and then dispatch them
There is also rotenone, a naturally occurring compound, which Wallin said has an impact on other aquatic critters, particularly fish, so it’s not always the best solution, especially if you have species at risk.
Netting is time-consuming. It will reduce the population, but has to be repeated on a regular basis.
According to its website, the City of Lethbridge in Alberta is knocking down the goldfish and koi population in local storm ponds by inviting residents and visitors with a fishing license to come fish out invasive fish as part of Goldfish Derby Days. Along with fishing, the event educates residents about goldfish mitigation and why it’s important to not release aquarium species into any natural bodies of water.
Lethbridge is also using rotenone to mitigate the goldfish, noting the compound doesn’t remain in the water system long and doesn’t pose a threat to anything other than fish.
Locally, it is unknown how many lakes are infested with invasive species as they can go undetected until their population is significant.
“We continue to monitor and, to date, we have found no issues with non-indigenous fish or turtle species in the lakes we manage,” said the City of West Kelowna in an email.
According to Haley Oliver at the Regional District, their parks team has not heard of any recent infestations in waterbodies in any of the Regional Parks. She noted Shannon Lake is not part of Shannon Lake Regional Park. Rather, the lake is considered Crown Land and is the responsibility of the province and federal governments.
The City of Kelowna did not respond to our requests for information about goldfish in the city and whether there were plans to mitigate the goldfish population in Munson Pond.