Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are up slightly in the Interior Health region and down slightly across the province as a whole.
A total of 286 people with the disease are being treated in B.C. hospitals, down from 292 a week ago, new data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows. Of those patients, 27 are in intensive care, compared to 20 a week ago.
In the IH region, 56 people with COVID-19 are in hospital up from 49 last week, and 48 two weeks ago. The number of patients in intensive care was little changed, at four.
In the past week, 23 more British Columbians have died of the disease, making the total 4,525 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
The latest hospitalization numbers indicate there is no sign yet of an upward rise in cases predicted by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in late September.
She said at the time that modelling at the time indicated about 1,000 people with COVID-19 could be in B.C. hospitals between November and January, roughly equal to peak hospitalizations of 1,048 cases on Jan. 31, 2022.