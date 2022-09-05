A 27-year-old man was beaten and abducted after leaving the Armstrong fair early Saturday morning, police say.
The man was jumped while walking along Okanagan Street in Armstrong about 12:15 a.m., police said in a Monday release.
The three assailants then forced the man into their car, later dropping him off in Salmon Arm. He was found by a member of the public who called police.
Police say the victim was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone who witnessed the assault or who has information about the incident is asked to call Vernon RCMP and quote file number 2022-5693.