Cautionary signs have been posted around Wood Lake due to visible algae blooms.
Interior Health is recommending people avoid contact with the algae blooms, the municipality of Lake Country said in a release on Friday.
Wood Lake also had an algae bloom issue for several months last year. Residents were advised that toxins found in the bloom could cause headaches, fever, skin rashes, dizziness, vomiting, sore throats, diarrhea and mouth ulcers.
Swimming in and drinking from the lake were not recommended. Lake Country does not get its tap water from Wood Lake.
Blue-green algae blooms, which are caused by a form of bacteria, may last “days, weeks, months, or all year,” IH said then.
In May, IH again advised that blue-green algae can produce several types of toxins that can be poisonous to people, pets or livestock. The blooms often cause the water to look bad and may also smell bad.
Boiling the water does not remove the toxins.
The algae blooms eventually disappear on their own.