Great Piano Scam hits a sour note

It's been said that no good deed goes unpunished and that's what almost led to The Great Piano Scam of 2023.
Scammers are everywhere. They pose as Revenue Canada reps demanding income taxes. They pose as law enforcement demanding fine payments or you're going to jail, as a relative who has just been arrested and needs bail money or who just had a motor vehicle accident and is stranded in the middle of nowhere.
But a piano scammer?
This story begins with a story I wrote about Okanagan College not renewing a storage contract for a grand piano with the Kelowna chapter of the B.C. Registered Music Teachers' Association. They had two options: find another storage and performance space or sell it.
Central Okanagan schools were asked if anyone was interested. A Westside school expressed a desire but had no money.
The story could have ended there but I felt sorry for the Westside school and with some awareness of who uses pianos in the community, I contacted Festivals Kelowna, the group that puts donated pianos in various outside locations for the public to play during the summer months. Any extra pianos?
Executive director Renata Mills responded: “Yes. We do get many offers for pianos that can no longer stay where they are. Sadly, many are destined for the landfill.”
She said local piano tuner and their official “piano finder” Elmer Epp of Okanagan Piano Services could help. The school might need $300 to move it and $200 to tune it, he responded, so keep in touch.
At the same time, I received an unsolicited offer from a complete stranger. Sherry Kriston asked: “Would you love to have my Piano? I moved into a smaller apartment and won't have a need for it.”
And subsequently from Sherry Kiston: “Piano is currently with the movers in their storage. Kindly let me know if you will like to make arrangements to have it delivered to you.”
Notice the changed spelling of her last name? It's is not a typo; hmmm? Tell me about the piano, I asked.
A Howard Cuzo responded: “The Steinway & Sons upright piano used to be owned and played by my father who is now deceased. … I'm settling into a home with less space, so I'm hoping to give it out to someone who is a passionate lover of the instrument. It's currently in transit with the movers I employed to move my properties from my house…”
In subsequent emails, it was Howard Coulton. Again a last name change: hmmmm?
The Westside principal responded: “We are thrilled at this offer.” Its music teacher added: “It's going to be such a wonderful addition to the lives of these kids. One looked on the verge of tears when I said this could be happening.”
Kiston/Kriston then provided information on the movers: Richie Mover Services. “Most importantly you have to assure me that you will take very good care of the piano also I will like you to send me some pictures as soon as it arrives at your apartment.”
The professional-looking website had no phone number or address (another red flag) but an email contact form.
So I asked someone to call me about waiving any delivery charge since it was going to a school.
A man who identified himself as manager Roger Watt called within minutes so I explained all of the above. In a subsequent email, he said: “We are sorry we do not offer free delivery at this time.”
Kiston/Kriston then chips in: “I still have an outstanding charge with Richie Movers which they are to refund me.
I have instructed them to deduct that from what they charged you. I really want that piano out as i am trying to avoid any extra charges for space.”
Richie then said: Balance owing $450. I said $550 minus $150 is $400. An invoice was then received for $400 to be sent to an email address and then the delivery tracking number would be posted on the website.
A week later, another email from Richie Movers: “Sorry for the inconveniences, We have just confirmed that the package is being withheld because it was not insured. Insurance is just seven per cent refundable fee of the cost of the item being shipped. Remember the insurance fee is refundable upon delivery.”
And from Kiston/Kriston: “They informed me the piano as been on hold in waiting for insurance payment to have it insured before finalizing delivery. I already made payment of $450 to the movers and was expecting you to pay the balance. I also informed them to refund the $450 to the school.”
No response to subsequent emails that the school has no money.
From music teacher Claudia Kargl, Kelowna chapter president: “This is a definite scam! Many teachers from the BCRMTA across Canada have received these offers.
I almost got sucked into one offer from the States but it was too good to be true and the Canadian Teachers Federation warned us to have hands off any of these deals!”
From the Westside music teacher: “Very disappointing and disheartening!
“It’s always hard knowing there are people out there willing to hurt or defraud others just to make a buck.”
From Epp: “Had I known that you weren’t familiar with the donor, I would have cautioned you. I’ve had people try to scam me as well. This certainly sounds like one of them.”From Const. Mike Della-Paolera, RCMP media relations officer in Kelowna: “These type of scams continue to happen and everyone is a target.
“We recommend that if you’re unsure or the offer sounds too good to be true, then it may be a scam and you need to report it. If it doesn’t sound right, it more than likely isn’t legit.”
Bottom line: The school still needs a piano. Scammers need not apply.
“Do you have or know of somebody who has a sad forgotten piano that is sitting around, not being used, in a place where somebody is downsizing, has inherited from an estate, or is moving away and cannot afford to move it.
Yet wants to make the piano happy by finding a good home that will give the piano a second life with a heart and soul that will sing vibrantly?”
You can call Kargl at 250-768-1404 or email claudia.kargl@telus.net