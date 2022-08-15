Kelowna’s labour pool is expanding almost daily with Ukrainian photographers, bankers, graphic designers, and landscapers.
Those are among the skills possessed by people working to improve their English at a local English language school.
Including four more students who showed up at the school on Monday, there are now 19 Ukrainians learning English at International Gateway Kelowna. Others have already graduated from the typical eight-week course and gone on to find jobs in the area.
“Our school has become something of a gathering spot for people who’ve come to Kelowna from Ukraine,” Melnyk said.
When refugees from Ukraine began arriving in Kelowna earlier this year, the school offered free placements for them in English classes. But the numbers have grown to the point where the school is hard-pressed to continue with the gratis classes, Melnyk said.
He’s hoping community-minded businesses or corporations will step forward to help with the cost of hiring additional ESL teachers at the school. The cost of providing one ESL teacher, Monday to Friday for the eight week program, is about $5,000, Melnyk said.
Any individuals or businesses interested in helping out can send an email to blaine@igcanada.com or call him at 236.795.7193.