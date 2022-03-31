A downtown building long used as a sales centre for high-rise projects will be put to that purpose again.
Kerkhoff Construction has applied to the city to use the distinctive, home-styled building at 945 Guy Street in the downtown north end as the marketing centre for its latest project.
The company plans to build a 35-storey residential tower at the south-east corner of Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street in downtown Kelowna.
Plans for the tower show 341 suites, including 56 micro suites, 56 studio apartments, 111 one-bedroom units, and 118 two-bedroom suites.
"This modern design is aiming to stand out in the ever-growing part of the innovation district downtown for years to come," the company states in its high-rise application to the city.