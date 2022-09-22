A slow but steady downward trend in COVID-19 cases continues in B.C. hospitals.
Across the Interior Health region, there are now 35 people with the disease, down from 38 last week. None of those being treated are in intensive care.
Provincially, the numbers have also declined, from 314 to 305. There are 22 patients in critical care.
Case counts have been declining for months.
Peak hospitalization due to COVID-19 was on Jan. 31, 2022 with 1,048 cases. The number dropped to 209 by March 23, then there were two spikes, the second one peaking at 418 cases in mid-July.
Hospitalization numbers have been on a slow but steady downward trend since then.
A total of 4,253 British Columbians, including 634 in the Interior Health region, have died of the disease since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.