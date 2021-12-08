When Colin Basran was first elected mayor of Kelowna in 2014, the city had 716 full-time employees.
The plan for 2022, according to the municipal budget to be considered Thursday by council, is for a full-time workforce of 1,030 employees.
Nothing in the 500 page document mentions the astonishing 43% increase in the municipal workforce under Basran’s leadership.
Instead, the budget again trots out the old canard that 91% of residents are supposedly happy with the overall level and quality of city services, based on answers to a city-sponsored survey.
That survey, as ever, was a hodge-podge of vague questions accompanied by little real information upon which respondents could base their answers. If they’d been reminded, for example, that municipal tax hikes routinely outstrip inflation, it’s highly unlikely 91% of respondents would think that was great.
Ah, inflation.
That term will probably get a rare workout at Kelowna City Hall on Thursday, with Basran and other councillors likely to crow about the 2022 budget actually-can-you-believe-it having a tax hike less than the current inflation rate. The plan forecasts a jump of 3.5% in taxes, which is about half a point below inflation.
It’s not a comparison usually invited by Basran, who said during budget deliberations two years ago that the inflation rate was “completely Irrelevant” to the setting of municipal taxes. A city requires the kind of product and materials not typically captured in the consumer price index, Basran has argued, echoing a line of argument first propagated by - surprise! - municipal managers.
But the single biggest chunk of the $166 million the city aims to relieve property owners of next year doesn’t go toward building roads, or providing other bits of municipal infrastructure. It goes toward salaries and benefits for city employees.
The never-ending expansion of the municipal workforce - more than half of whom now make $75,000 or more annually - is often justified by the supposed demands of a growing city.
But while Kelowna’s municipal workforce has soared 43% under Basran’s empire-building run as mayor, the city’s population has only grown a relatively modest 15%. And the total number of building permits issued by the city has bounced around a bit, but even the most generous interpretation of the increase over the past seven years would be in the range of 14%.
The city will try to spin the latest tax hike in all kinds of ways. But here’s one incontrovertible fact, using the city’s own numbers.
In 2014, the year Basran was first elected mayor, the owner of a typical single-family home in Kelowna paid $1,730 in municipal taxes. Next year, if council approves the budget as presented, that same person in that same home will pay $2,277.
That will make for a 30% tax hike during Basran’s first two terms as mayor. With the next municipal election looming in October 2022, voters might wonder whether they can afford to give him a third term.
Ron Seymour is a reporter at The Daily Courier. He has written about Kelowna City Hall since 1998.