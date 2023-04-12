Kelowna thinks ahead to World Cup boon

By Pat Bulmer
Kelowna needs to start getting ready for the 2026 World Cup.
“We’ve got to get ready for FIFA, everyone,” said federal tourism minister Randy Boissonnault during a speech last week at a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Canada, the United States and Mexico are co-hosting the soccer spectacle. Toronto and Vancouver are guaranteed to host at least
10 games between them, but a recent plan to expand the tournament from 80 to 104 games may mean even more games will be played in this country.
“We are welcoming the world here for an event that’s bigger than the Olympics,” said Boissonnault “I know that Kelowna’s going to be smart enough to pull people over the mountains and get them out of Vancouver when their games are done and show them the times of their lives.”
Local tourism organizers as well as the federal government have work to do to get ready for the event. After his chamber speech, Boissonnault was to attend a roundtable with local tourism officials.
The Edmonton MP, 52, is no stranger to Kelowna. He recalled his first visit at age five, which included going to the long-gone, but fondly remembered Flintstones park.
“Not every jurisdiction in the country is ready,” the minister said about 2026. Explore Edmonton and Calgary Tourism, they’ve got their plans, but you’re going to have hundreds of thousands of people coming to this country, just in this part of the country, so gearing up for ‘26 is important.
Ottawa needs to make it easier for visitors to enter the country. Boissonnault said North America should look at being more like the European Union in which visitors can cross borders easily.
“It’s time for us to take a look at a two-nation, three-nation vacation. We’re going to have to make sure we have faster turnarounds on visas. You’re not going to come from Colombia to attend a game in Vancouver if it’s going to take you 400 days to get your visa.
“FIFA isn’t just about 2026. It’s about what are you doing in 24, 25, 26 to lay down that track.”
Destination B.C. and B.C. Stats estimate the World Cup could bring more than $1 billion in new revenue to B.C.’s tourism sector during the tournament and in the five years following, the provincial government said when Vancouver was confirmed as a host city. In 2020, the tourism industry generated $7.1 billion in revenue and contributed $731 in provincial taxes.
“It’s not about people just coming to Toronto or Vancouver. It’s about other cities being ready to go get literally millions of visitors and attracting them into their back yard,” Boissonnault said.
And he added: “One of the things we’re going to have, in our FIFA games, there’s going to be beer.” In a last-minute move, Qatar, which hosted the World Cup last fall, banned beer sales to the public at its stadiums.
Boissonnault, who is also the associate minister of finance, hit on a number of economic, budget and tourism topics during his speech and in a question-and-answer session afterward.
The latest federal budget included $158 million for tourism with $108 million designated for regional development agencies.
“I want long-term amateur sporting events that come to Kelowna … because, guess what, you have the infrastructure here. You know how to do this.”
As for labour shortages affecting the tourism industry as it emerges from the pandemic, Boissonnault noted this was an issue before the pandemic.
“It was coming. It’s a matter of paying people enough, making sure that they have good working conditions and showing them what that pathway is to the future. Now, you’re seeing employers step up, pay more. We are extending temporary foreign worker programs, but we don’t want Canada to become a work camp, so it’s a delicate balance.
“We’re going to get through this and we’re going have on the other side a really robust tourism eco-system. We’ll set records for the amount of people coming to Canada.”
With high inflation rates causing affordability issues for many people, Boissonnault said a new $2.5-million grocery rebate announced in the latest federal budget will help 11 million people, although he acknowledged: “I do see a few more tough months for people on fixed incomes.”
An expanding dental care program is saving British Columbia families thousands of dollars, he said.
Cutting credit card fees for merchants will save small businesses $1 billion over the next five years, he said.
Canada is working to follow the European Union in requiring that cellphones, computers and devices use common chargers.
He was asked about complaints the budget ignored Indigenous tourism, but said funding had been designated in the previous year’s budget. B.C. has led the way in authentic Indigenous tourism, he said.