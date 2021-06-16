A persistent outbreak of COVID-19 at a Rutland care home has finally been brought under control.
Provincial officials said Wednesday the outbreak at the Spring Valley Care Centre on Terai Court, which killed 12 people, has been declared over.
The outbreak was declared on April 28. In the seven weeks since then, a total of 48 people connected to the long-term care facility - 36 residents and 12 staff - tested positive for COVID-19.
A single-line reference to the outbreak being over was made in the provincial update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interior Health, which oversees the operation of 150 publicly-funded beds at the Spring Valley care home, did not respond to a question about why it had proven so particularly lethal and difficult to control.
In a general statement to media, IH president Susan Brown thanked "staff and everyone at Spring Valley for their dedication during this outbreak. Everyone stepped up to continue providing quality care during this challenging time."
The deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 at a care home in B.C. occurred at Little Mountain Place in Burnaby, where 41 residents died. A subsequent government report blamed staff shortages and a failure to follow proper infection control procedures.
In early January, the government said two-thirds of the 970 British Columbians who by then had died of COVID-19 were residents of long-term care homes, assisted living, and independent living seniors homes.
Currently, there are outbreaks at four such facilities across the province, two in Northern Health and two in Fraser Health.
In Wednesday's provincial update, 113 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, including 31 in the Interior Health region.
The vaccination rate among adults in B.C. edged up to 76.3%.
"British Columbia has some of the highest levels of immunization for Dose 1 in the world - something we can be incredibly proud of - and we have the ability to push that even higher," Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement.