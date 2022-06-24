Extension of the popular Abbott Street recreation corridor in Kelowna will cost more than expected.
City councillors will be asked Monday to boost the budget for the project, which sees new protected bike lanes being constructed along a 1.4 km-long stretch of Abbott between Rose Avenue and Christleton Avenue, by $380,000.
“Similar to other capital projects in the first half of 2022, final pricing was higher than budgeted due to inflation,” reads part of a staff report to council.
Extra funds are also needed, for the same reason, for extension of protected bike lanes along Casorso Road, between KLO Road and Lanfranco Road. The current shortfall for that project is just over $500,000, city officials say.
Municipal officials say the additional funding will come from existing reserves with no direct impact on general taxation.
The initial budget for the Abbott Street project was $2 million, and the expected cost for the Casorso project was $1.1 million.
“Once completed, these projects will fill the final gap at the southern end of the Ethel/Casorso corridor and create a continuous all-ages and abilities cycling (route) from the southern portions of Lakeshore and Gordon to downtown,” the report states.
“It will provide people walking, biking, and rolling with better access to destinations like Okanagan College, Casorso Elementary School, Kelowna Secondary School, Boyce-Gyro Beach Park, and the Pandosy Urban Centre,” the report says.