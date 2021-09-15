Too many people are inconvenienced for too long a time whenever the increasingly busy highway is blocked or subjected to lane closures, Albas said during a Wednesday night election forum.
Putting federal funds toward the improvement of FSR 201 is in the B.C. section of the Conservative's official platform, Albas said during the two-hour forum for candidates contesting the riding of Central Okanagan-Nicola-Similkameen.
The proposal was one of the few Okanagan-specific references that arose during the two-hour online forum, which saw the five candidates refer mainly to their party's national policies.
A common theme of the questions was the high cost of housing and what each of the parties would do to increase affordability.
NDP candidate Joan Phillip said the party would increase taxes on the "ultra rich" and use the money to build 500,000 affordable homes, introduce subsidies for first-time homebuyers, and reintroduce 30-year mortgages.
But longer mortgages were not a good idea, Albas countered: "That would, in fact, stoke demand without addressing supply and make the problem worse."
A re-elected Liberal government, candidate Sarah Eves said, would encourage the retrofit or construction of 1.4 million new homes, crack down on foreign buyers and speculators, and encourage rent-to-own programs.
Asked what she believed was the top issue in the minds of voters in the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, Eves said it was the COVID-19 pandemic in the early part of the pandemic.
Eves, a Merritt teacher, said she had heard from many business owners that they were grateful for the Liberal government's financial assistance programs that helped them weather the worst financial impacts of the pandemic.
In recent weeks, Eves said, a new top concern had emerged among local voters, likely because of recent forest fires: climate change.
Philip, land manager for the Penticton Indian Band, agreed climate change was top of mind for local voters because of drought and fires. "Our cherries dried up, they were just like little raisins, and people's homes were burning."
Green candidate Brennan Wouters, who lives in the Lower Mainland, said several times that climate change should be seen as an economic opportunity, and Canada should focus on creating jobs and investment in world leading environmentally-friendly technologies.
He also said the Greens favoured a "fierce equality" between people, and wanted an end to what he said was the current "hierarchical system" of society.
On federal finances, Albas said the Liberal government had saddled Canada with a debt of more than $1 trillion. The Conservatives had a plan to return to balanced budgets within 10 years, and could do that while still boosting funding for health care, Albas said.
Eves acknowledged the ballooning debt and deficit, but said: "This is something we can address by investing in businesses and making sure people have jobs to return to."
The People's Party of Canada was represented by Kathryn McDonald, a Vancouver-based paralegal who said she'd lost her job because of the pandemic. She spoke against mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports, and was in favour of reduced government spending.
"We want to limit the number of people that can come to Canada," she added, claiming that immigration is among the reasons for the high cost of housing.
Albas, a former Penticton city councillor, won the riding handily in 2019 with 48% of the vote compared to 25% for the Liberals and 17% for the NDP.
Wednesday's forum was organized by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce. The Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding includes downtown Kelowna, all of the Westside and Summerland, and a rural area stretching to Merritt.