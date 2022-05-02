There’s a “severe” shortage of bus drivers in Kelowna, school trustees will hear this week.
Sixteen of the school district’s 70 bus drivers have resigned or retired since last fall, administrators say, forcing a number of routes to be amalgamated.
“The department has experienced a severe driver shortage which has resulted in frequent school bus route cancellations,” reads part of a staff report to trustees on Wednesday.
“Training and hiring of new drivers is ongoing and multiple different bus driver recruitment campaigns have resulted in new applications being submitted,” the report states.
It’s anticipated that enough drivers will be ready for work this September so routes can return to normal and the chance of cancellations “will lessen substantially”, the report says.
More than 4,500 Kelowna-area students, out of the district’s total enrolment of 23,000, ride buses.
Provincial legislation does not require school districts to provide busing. But the Kelowna-based district has long offered the service, though fees charged to families do not cover the full cost and a subsidy must be taken from the general operating grant given to the district by the province.
Parents must indicate their child’s need for a seat on one of the 70 routes by the end of May to ensure a placement.