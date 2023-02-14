The Central Okanagan School Board finance committee is recommending a $50 fee increase for most students who use the yellow school bus system.
In a report to the committee, assistant secretary treasurer Kate Cumming recommended it advance a recommendation to the board of trustees that the transportation fee be raised to $400 a year, beginning July 1, 2023 and effective for one year.
The current fee is $350 a year.
The fee would be charged to almost all the system’s users, Cumming said in her report, which is projected to be approximately 4,900 students over that period.
The increase would provide an additional $215,000 which would cover the addition of another bus route ($70,000) and an expected increase in fuel and supply costs ($150,000).
In her report, Cumming said the school district subsidizes the school bus system and receives just $600,000 annually from the Ministry of Education for transportation.
“Although not mandated by the School Act, the Board of Education supports the operations of a student transportation system for students of Central Okanagan Public Schools,” she writes. “As part of its support for transportation, the Board of Education each year must heavily subsidize the transportation department with approximately $3.8 million in operating funds that could be directed to classroom supports and
operations.”
Currently set at $350 annually, the fee will bring in just over $1.4 million based on 4,809 projected users, the report states.
School bus system funding has long been a contentious issue within the district, beginning in 2010 when the board of trustees decided to start charging the families of students for use. Before that, the system had been free to use.
Since then, the board of trustees has raised and lowered the fees several times. In her report, Cumming outlines the history of the fee beginning in 2010 when a $200 fee was introduced. Two years later the board dropped the fee to $100 only to restore it to $200 in 2015.
In 2017, the board voted to use the $600,000 transportation funding from the ministry to entirely subsidize eligible riders, including families who could not afford the fee.
Other riders were asked to pay $250 to use the system.
The fee was dropped again in 2018 to $200 but has been raised twice in the last four years to it’s current level.
The school district provides detailed guidelines of who is eligible for subsidies and who is not.
Eligible riders in elementary schools must live at least three kilometres from the school or it’s catchment area measured by actual driving distance. A middle school rider must live four kilometres away while a secondary school student must live at least 4.8 kilometres away and in an area that does not have adequate public transit.
A minimum of 14 eligible students are required to create a new bus route with the goal for all routes to minimize the time spent by students on a school bus to less than
60 minutes.
School trustees on the committee will review of transportation fees at 4 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the school board office at 1040 Hollywood Rd. South in Kelowna.