More palate-pleasing wines from the Okanagan

In the second of this two-part series, we’re continuing to look at new wines released for spring at Okanagan and Similkameen wineries to try as you make your way around the region in 2023.
Below are four of the Okanagan wineries that poured for appreciative lovers of the grape at April’s Vancouver International Wine Festival, one of the biggest and best consumer wine events in North America. Some of the wines described below are big reds, some are delicate pinks, some are crisp whites, but all of them showcase the Okanagan’s unique landscape and terroir.
Remember, post-pandemic, it’s generally best to book a tasting room visit in advance at these wineries and anywhere in the Okanagan or Similkameen. Book winery restaurants ahead of time too.
Bench 1775 – Spring Whites Pack ($88.25)
Go to bench1775.com
North of Penticton on the Naramata Bench Road, Bench 1775’s patio views are to die for. They offer a tasting of six wines (including an icewine) which you can choose to have paired with tapas. Definitely book this one in advance.
Three wines make up their Spring Whites pack. First is a Roussanne, a white grape common in France’s southern Rhone Valley but not grown widely in the Okanagan. The 2021 Roussanne is floral and spicy, with flavours of marzipan and stone fruits. The 2021 Riesling is next, a crisp wine with notes of green apple, lemon zest and honey. Rounding out the three-pack is the 2019 Chardonnay, with that grape’s usual buttery mouthfeel combined with vanilla, pear and caramel flavours. This would match very well with grilled halibut.
Phantom Creek – 2020 Estate Petit Cuvée ($38), 2020 Cabernet Franc ($42).
Go to phantomcreekestates.com
Many of the best red wines in the Okanagan – in all of Canada – come from the Black Sage Bench, midway between Oliver and Osoyoos, and that’s where you’ll find Phantom Creek Estates. Apparently Okanagan wine pioneer Harry McWatters used to call this area ‘the beach’ for its distinctive sandy soils.
Phantom Creek takes Okanagan reds to a different level here. The 2020 Estate Petit Cuvée is a blend of the five noble red grapes that made Bordeaux famous (look them up), plus a little Syrah. You’ll find aromas of dark cherries, plum, coffee and a hint of desert grass. On the palate you’ll find dark berry fruit, sage and fresh acidity. If there was ever a wine to go with a grilled ribeye, this is it.
Cabernet Franc has carved out a special place in the pantheon of Okanagan reds, and Phantom Creek’s 2020 Cabernet Franc is a great example of why that’s the case. Look for ripe blackberry and a lingering sagebrush finish. It’s built to age in the cellar, if you can resist opening it today. Try this with Manchego cheese.
Check out The Restaurant at Phantom Creek for a menu driven by locally-sourced produce and other ingredients.
Poplar Grove Winery – 2022 Pinot Gris ($20.78), 2022 Rosé Nouveau ($25.99)
Go to poplargrove.ca
A Naramata Bench original, Poplar Grove never fails to please. It’s one of an amazing cluster of wineries strung along the Naramata Bench Road north of Penticton, and their Pinot Gris has always been a signature white.
The 2022 version was blended with a little Chardonnay, Viognier and Muscat for body and fragrance. Look for a floral and lemony nose and stone fruit flavours with great balance between acidity and sweetness. This is classic B.C.-style Pinot Gris that stars on a sunny veranda.
For a patio pounder that still lets you walk home from the neighbour’s summer barbeque with a steady gait, the 2022 Rosé Nouveau will do the trick. It’s just eight per cent alcohol, and only 85 calories per glass. It’s an intriguing blend of Malbec, Merlot, Syrah, Cabernet Franc and Pinot Noir, cold-fermented to keep the flavours bright. It’s dry and complex; look for strawberry and peach on the nose and you’ll find watermelon and red fruit flavours. Try this with a chilled salmon salad.
The tasting room is open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserve a table at their restaurant, also open for lunch and dinner every day.
Ex Nihilo Vineyards – 2021 Pinot Noir ($44), 2022 Vampata Rosé ($28),
Go to exnihilovineyards.com
North of Kelowna, Lake Country was one of six new sub-appellations – grapegrowing areas with distinct soils, elevation, aspect and topography – approved in the Okanagan last year.
Ex Nihilo Vineyards is at 1525 Camp Rd. in Lake Country, and winemaker Jim Faulkner is producing award-winners.
The 2022 Pinot Noir nabbed a silver at last year’s Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards. It’s an elegant wine offering flavours of dark cherry cola, caramel and licorice root with a smooth finish.
Spring is the season to drink pink, and the 2022 Vampata Rosé calls you to. It’s made from Pinot Noir and Syrah grapes cold-soaked for 48 hours and then cold-fermented, keeping the flavours fresh and bright.
Look for rosehip aromas and flavours of gooseberry and pink grapefruit. Pair it with a charcuterie plate.
The CHAOS Bistro is open Wednesday to Sunday; the menu is small but mouth-watering and includes suggesting wine pairings.