About $5 million lost by B.C. gamblers has been given to 250 non-profit groups that work in the fields of environmental conservation and public safety.
Eighteen Okanagan-based groups are among those receiving the funds, delivered through the Community Gaming Grants program. Beneficiaries include groups that protect rabbits and owls, ski patrols, and search and rescue societies.
“We are supporting local associations that are committed to a wide range of activities that enhance the environment and improve public safety,” Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said in a Friday release. Here are the benefitting Okanagan groups:
Kelowna
Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers (justice) — $25,000
John Howard Society (justice) — $62,700
Okanagan Humane Society (animal welfare) — $30,000
Orchard City Amateur Radio Society (emergency communications) — $14,750
Canadian Ski Patrol (public safety) — $12,000
Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary (animal welfare) $10,000
Search and Rescue Society — $79,300
Vernon
Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society — $97,000
Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society — $19,500
North Okanagan
Armstrong BC Small Wetlands Association (education outreach) — $16,000
Penticton
Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society (ecosystem conservation) — $26,000
Penticton Safety Village society (public safety) — $20,000
Southern Okanagan-Boundary Ski Patrol Society (public safety)— $30,000
Summerland
Friends of the Summerland Research Station Gardens (environment) — $12,000
South Okanagan
Southern Okanagan-Boundary Ski Patrol Society (public safety) — $30,000
Oliver-Osoyoos Search and Rescue (public safety) — $71,700
South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls (animal welfare) — $27,000
Osoyoos Desert Society (ecosystem conservation) — $54,500
Total gambling-related revenues in B.C. in 2020 were $2.5 billion. After payouts to winners, net revenue to the government was $1.3 billion. The vast majority is directed toward health care and education spending, but about 10% of net revenue is given to a wide variety of community groups.