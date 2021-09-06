Kindhearted cops aim for a long-distance fundraising ride this month that's not bedevilled by COVID-19 or wildfire smoke.
The annual event, which sees RCMP officers pedal more than 1,000 km across the B.C. Southern Interior, rolls out this Friday from Kelowna and continues until Sept. 19 on a route through the South Okanagan and Kootenays.
The popular ride, which sees well-wishers turn out on sidewalks to cheer the cops on, raises money for children who have medical, physical, or traumatic challenges.
Officers who participate pledge to raise a minimum of $2,500 apiece, though some collect far more. Police draw their regular salary while riding through an RCMP program that encourages community involvement.
This year's ride is conceived as a traditional event, with 20 officers making the long-distance trek all together. "The team will travel across the region as usual but with current public health orders there will be no large community ceremonies, gatherings, or stops to interact with the team," the Cops for Kids organization says in a release.
"This is a harsh reality of the times we're living in, but a sacrifice in order to complete the journey together as a team," it says.
In 2020, the pandemic forced a switch in strategy with 10 groups of six different cyclists riding each day.
But those plans also went awry when heavy smoke from wildfires made it hazardous to continue the ride after a few days. Organizers told the participating police officers the poor air quality jeopardized their health; the cops wanted to keep pedalling, however.
"Not one of the riders complained, though, and in fact they all wanted to keep going," organizer Courtney King said on Sept. 15,2020. "As I told them, 'Perhaps your hearts are bigger than your brains'."
When the plug was pulled on the ride, the 2020 event moved indoors with officers using stationary bikes to virtually complete the event.