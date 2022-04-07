First hospitalized with Type 1 diabetes when she was just three years old, Fiona Walker endured the complete failure of her kidneys when she was 19, a long stretch of dialysis, and months of hospitalization where she relied on a tube for nutrition.
“It was probably the roughest patch of my life. Very isolating,” Walker said of the long spell in hospital. “Without the ability to eat, consume fluids and smell the air outside hospital walls, I grew more and more depressed."
Eighteen months after being discharged, Walker got a call from BC Transplant saying she was a match for donor organs. Eleven years later, she says there’s not a day goes by when she isn’t thankful for her donor and the donor’s family.
“I take care of myself not only for me, for everyone involved in my care, and for my donor and those who loved them,” Walker says. “I want them to know, losing their loved one means something and that choice that person made not only saved my life, but impacted so many others.”
Today is Green Shirt Day, an annual campaign to encourage people to sign up as organ donors. The campaign was inspired by the memory of Logan Boulet, an organ donor who was one of the Humboldt Broncos hockey players killed in a Saskatchewan bus crash on April 6, 2018.
“Green Shirt Day for organ donor awareness highlights the need for registered organ and tissue donors, encouraging more people to make this important choice to improve access to life-saving and life-transforming transplants,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a release.
Last year in B.C. there were 75 living organ donors and a record 150 deceased organ donors in B.C., the government says. But there are hundreds of people on a waiting list for donated organs, Dix said.
Those who want to donate their organs after their death can quickly indicate that desire on the website taketwominutes.ca
For her part, Walker says she began her “life as a professional patient” at age 19 when her mom was unable to wake her up. After being taken to hospital, she was diagnosed with uremia, a potentially deadly build-up of toxins in the blood caused by severely damaged kidneys.
That led to the long hospital stay where she tried to seek distractions like “controversially” cheering for the NHL’s Calgary Flames in an environment where few shared her passion for the NHL club.
When she qualifies as a paramedic, Walker says her own experience as a patient should help her be a strong advocate for those in her care. But she’ll also be grateful, as a result of her transplant surgery, for the “freedom to leave” a hospital when her shift is over.