At least it won’t be the snowiest November ever in Kelowna.
That dubious honour belongs to 1996, when 63 cm of snow was recorded in the city.
So far this month, there has been about 25 cm, though the total could have been significantly boosted with a storm Tuesday night that was expected to dump as much as 35 cm on the Okanagan Connector between Kelowna and Merritt.
The average daily high in November is 6 C, but it’s been just 1.1 C so far this month. And the average overnight low is minus 1.4; this year, it’s been minus 4.2 C.
After a forecast high of zero on Thursday, much colder weather will usher in December, with highs of minus 10 C on Thursday and minus 12 C on Friday. Overnight lows both nights will be around minus 14 C.
Conditions moderate through the weekend, with highs of around minus 4 and overnight lows near minus 9 C.
The normal highs and lows for early December in Kelowna are around 1 C and minus 3 C.