Prince Philip showed his commanding nature and his mischievous side during a Royal visit to the Okanagan in 1971.
Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99, and Queen Elizabeth were on a tour of B.C. 50 years ago to mark the 100th anniversary of the province joining Confederation.
Huge and rapturous crowds turned out in July of that year to greet the royals in Penticton and Kelowna. The head of security for the Kelowna reception in City Park was Dick Gunoff, then the regimental sergeant major of the BC Dragoons militia unit.
"I remember there was a bit of glitch in the program at one point, and the band was late in starting to play God Save the Queen," Gunoff, 94, recalled Friday.
"Prince Philip seemed a little frustrated. He walked over to the bandmaster and said in a loud voice, 'Can we get some music, please?'," Gunoff said. "The bandmaster jumped to attention and things got going again. Man, that was funny."
In Penticton, both citizens and newsmen were enchanted by the arrival of the Royal couple in their town.
"Their visit seemed to transform the city into a wonderland of fantasy. It was like a breath of fresh air pumped into the city's arteries," the Penticton Herald reported at the time. "This was the city's proudest moment."
At one point, Philip asked a spectator with an English accent what had brought him to Canada. Told that it was a love of the writings of Robert Service, Philip responded the man should then be living in Dawson City, not Penticton.
With Philip's passing, the topic of the monarchy's future role in Canada will likely be raised again. Queen Elizabeth will turn 95 on April 21.
But for his part, Gunoff thinks Canada should retain the monarchy as head of state. "I think we should keep up the connection," he said. "It's just a nice tradition."