A decades-old packinghouse in Kelowna will close this fall as B.C. Tree Fruits continues to adapt its business model to ongoing economic challenges.
Operations at the plant, which straddles the municipal boundary between Kelowna and Lake Country, will cease in a few months. Almost 100 people work at the plant; some will be offered jobs at the BCTF’s last remaining packinghouse in Oliver, which is to be expanded.
“There are 95 employees that are impacted by this very difficult decision,” BCTF president Warren Sarafinchan said Wednesday in an interview.
“The co-operative is working with the union and the employees for a smooth transition toward closure, and we do have positions that will be available in Oliver. We want to try to find ways to move as many people as possible from Kelowna to Oliver, if they so choose,” he said.
Until recently, BCTF had planned to build a new state-of-the-art packinghouse on Old Vernon Road in Kelowna, on a property purchased in March 2019 for $7 million.
But the run-up in construction costs and rising interest rates have made that plan too risky, Sarafinchan said. Now, the BCTF’s plan is to instead upgrade the Oliver packinghouse to serve the entire Okanagan, Similkameen, and Creston areas.
The property on Old Vernon Road will not be sold by BCTF, but its future use is not yet known.
After the Kelowna-Lake Country packinghouse is shut down, that property will be sold for redevelopment, but a nearby cold storage and controlled atmosphere facility will remain under the BCTF’s ownership.
“It’s not a secret that there’s a significant shortage of industrial land available in Kelowna and the surrounding area, so I would anticipate there’d be a lot of interest in the property,” Sarafinchan said.
Fruit processing equipment in the Kelowna packinghouse will be sold, with the proceeds used to buy new equipment at the Oliver plant, he said.
Last year, BCTF sold two prime Kelowna properties; a nearly four acre site at the corner of Ellis Street and Bay Avenue for $23.7 million, and its former business headquarters at the corner of Water Street and Queensway for $7.5 million.
Proceeds from the sales, the grower-owned co-operative says, have been used to pay down debt, make new investments in technology and equipment, and increase direct financial support to farmers.
The continuing sale of BCTF assets reflects the economic realities, including chronically low prices for apples in recent years, that confront the 270 farming families that own the co-op, Sarafinchan said.
“The co-operative has been working through a transformation over the past 30 years and this is another decision that, I agree, has been very difficult to make,” he said. “But we are thinking about the long-term sustainability not just of the co-operative but the fruit industry generally.”