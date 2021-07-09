OLIVER — Dorothy Coyote, a 71-year old residential survivor was among a sea of orange as nearly 1,000 people participated in Friday’s Walk to Remember in Oliver.
The Tsilhqot'in (Chilcotin) band member was snatched from her family at just five years of age and lived for the next eight years in the nightmare world that was her only home.
“Today, the reason I’m here at the walk is to celebrate the survivors,” said Coyote, who suffered years of alcohol and drug addiction after leaving the school.
“As children, we fought a war and the way I see it, it was survival of the fittest. We (survivors) have gone through some horrific things, things that were done to me and we were made to watch what was happening to other children.”
She remembers seeing other children who could not sleep at night looking out the windows.
“It was at night when they buried the children, I don’t sleep at night now,” said Coyote. “There were times when children went missing and most times if you go and ask, that was the wrong thing to do, they’d shove you away — ‘it’s none of your business, don’t ask questions’ — so we never knew and it was always that not knowing.”
Friday’s walk began at the Oliver community park and the procession made its way to the Osoyoos Indian Band offices where a residential school memorial wall was unveiled.
On the red brick wall (like those used at most residential schools) which is crowned with an eagle in flight, are the names of the band members who were taken from their families and sent to schools, including the Kamloops Indian Residential School where 215 bodies were discovered in May.
On both sides of the wall are the metal sculptures of a First Nations boy and girl with their hands on the more weathered bricks, which are actually from the Kamloops school and St. Eugene’s residential school, near Cranbrook, where many other local band members were taken.
“I don’t really want to speak, but I must because of the debt owed to the children here,” said Kamloops residential school survivor Roger Hall, looking towards the wall.
“If we don’t speak and we aren’t debt collectors that means we didn’t really survive, we just existed.
‘I must speak because some of us were beaten, some of us were raped and some of us died.”
The walk was organized by the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Town of Oliver. Officials described the response as “overwhelming.”