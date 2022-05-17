A day-long concert in support of Ukraine will take place Saturday at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park.
At least 12 singers or groups will perform between noon and 10 p.m. on Island Stage.
“Our lineup features a fantastic blend of artists, all of whom have graciously volunteered their time to help support our cause,” the group, Kelowna Stands With Ukraine, posted on its Facebook page.
Admission is free but donations will be sought to support the group’s effort to send humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and aid refugees displaced by the war.
Performers for Saturday’s concert include Scotty Berg, Rann Berry, Dirt Road Opera, the Silverbacks, and the Kelowna City Band.
“Look for the souvenir stands and donation boxes. Show the brave people of Ukraine that you care and are there to offer your support,” says Kelowna Stands with Ukraine.