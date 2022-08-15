A new housing model unveiled Monday offers the prospect of 20 Kelowna homes at 25% below market value.
The first project will be at 1030 Houghton Rd in Rutland, says Norm Letnick, founder of the YeYe Housing Society.
“We are trying to provide entry-level housing with a hand up, not a hand out,” Letnick said Monday in a press conference. “And we see this as a prototype for British Columbia.”
“This is not a government subsidized housing project,” Letnick said, explaining it’s a private sector model that depends essentially on a landowner being willing to wait some time before realizing a profit from providing the necessary property.
Costs are also reduced, Letnick said, because construction of the homes will be overseen by a non-profit society, rather than a developer who expects a profit on the project.
Letnick is the Liberal MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country but his involvement with the new non-profit society is as a private citizen with an interest in seeing a greater supply of affordable housing in Kelowna.
He said the society would soon seek the necessary building approvals for the first project from Kelowna City Hall. He declined to identify the person who has provided the property at 1030 Houghton Rd., saying the group’s main focus is to make the community aware of the housing opportunity to come.
While some details remain to be worked out, it’s expected the 20 new units would be available to first-time home buying-families with a total income of less than $150,000. As demand will likely greatly exceed supply, it’s possible a draw will be held to assign the units.
Prospective buyers would have to qualify for a mortgage, have lived in Kelowna for at least one year, and filed taxes in B.C. for the previous six years.
As an example of possible prices, Letnick said a two-bedroom unit with 1,067 sq. ft. might sell for $315,000. That would be 75% of the $420,000 such a unit was estimated to sell for in February.
Those who buy one of the units would have the opportunity to sell them at market value at a later date; however, they would only receive 75% of that value, with most of the difference going toward the person who provided the land for the housing project in the first place.
For more information, see yeyehousing.com