A motorcyclist who clipped a traffic cop attempting to pull him over was later found hiding in a heavily wooded area of Black Mountain.
The hour-long manhunt involved a chase that was abandoned in the interest of public safety, tips from the public, aircraft surveillance, dog teams, and police riding all-terrain vehicles.
Through it all, the fleeing motorcyclist drove through red lights and onto sidewalks, police say.
“The level of co-operation was truly excellent and seamless, and resulted in the arrest of a wanted individual,” Sgt. Bryce Petersen of BC Highway Patrol Kelowna said in a Thursday release.
An officer conducting a distracted driving enforcement campaign first tried to pull the motorcyclist over near the corner of Highway 33 and Homer Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon. Police had noticed the motorcycle did not have a licence plate.
“The motorcyclist initially slowed, then revved the engine, and drove directly at the officer, who sidestepped the motorcycle, but not before contact was made with the officer, who sustained a minor injury,” BC Highway Patrol media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said in the release.
Aided by calls from the public, police successfully searched for the motorcyclist and attempted to pull him over near the corner of Highway 97 and McCurdy Road. Again, the motorcyclist did not stop and drove off. Police did not pursue in the interest of public safety, Halskov said.
Officers in a police plane spotted the motorcycle heading into the Black Mountain area on trails along KLO Creek. Police on ATVs and with dogs went into the woods in pursuit.
“After a manhunt lasting nearly an hour, police located the motorcycle and rider hiding in a heavily wooded area and took him into custody,” Halskov said.
Cory Allan Anderson, 36, was wanted on several outstanding warrants, police say. He is now facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and assaulting a police officer with a weapon. More charges are possible, Halskov said.
Anderson is currently in custody pending a bail hearing.