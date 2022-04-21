An anti-idling bylaw proposed for Kelowna would limit drivers to running their engines for no more than a minute while parked on their own property, on a street, in a drive-thru, or while using a drop-off zone.
People who saw a driver idling for more than one minute could take a picture of their vehicle that shows its licence plate, and send it to the City of Kelowna’s air quality co-ordinator, Nancy Mora Castro, for investigation.
“It is envisioned that (I) would be the recipient of all idling complaints, with only the most egregious of complaints (repeat offenders) being forwarded to bylaw services follow-up,” Castro writes in a report going to city council on Monday.
“Such complaints are anticipated to be less than 10 annually. A common approach in reacting to complaints will involve speaking with offenders, providing information on the bylaw, and asking for voluntary compliance,” Castro says.
Fines for non-compliance are proposed to be $150. The anti-idling bylaw would not apply in traffic situations.
Awareness of the proposed anti-idling bylaw should be promoted through public education campaigns and advertising, Castro suggests.
About one-third of B.C.’s population live in communities that have anti-idling bylaws, she says. Some jurisdictions have bylaws that prohibit vehicle idling beyond three minutes, but a new trend is to lower the maximum time to one minute, Castro says.
Many new vehicles have automatic engine start-stop technology. “The benefits of this new technology will take years to accumulate as the new vehicles replace older vehicles currently on Kelowna’s roads,” Castro says.