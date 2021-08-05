A growing threat posed by a massive forest fire between Vernon and Kamloops has led to more evacuation orders.
People living in the communities of Falkland, Westwold, Cedar Creek, and Pinaus Lake were ordered to leave their homes Wednesday evening.
The order was issued because of "an immediate danger to life safety" caused by the White Rock Lake fire, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said in a release.
"There are no commercial lodgings available at this time. Make arrangements to stay overnight with family or friends outside the evacuation order area," the release stated.
A separate evacuation order issued by the North Okanagan Regional District for Electoral Area B above Westside Road has been expanded. The order now includes properties located on the west side of Irish Creek Road and Beatrice Road.
An evacuation order issued by the Kelowna-based Central Okanagan Regional District for the community of Westshore Estates has not been expanded to include other areas.
Highway 97 between Vernon and Kamloops remains open but drivers are told not to stop along a 51-km stretch between Salmon River Road and Barnhartvale Road.
"All through traffic cannot stop inside the noted area and must carry on due to wildfire conditions," the DriveBC website states.
The BC Wildfire Service says efforts to contain the fire, which has burned more than 32,000 ha, could be challenged by weather conditions today.
"Wind gusts are expected to increase fire activity and challenge suppression efforts along the northeast and east flanks," the BCWS said on Twitter. "Public is urged to maintain heightened awareness of the situation over the next 48 hours."
Winds are expected to gust up to 40 km/h by this afternoon.