Public access to a new winery made to look as if it's hundreds of years old will be from downtown Westbank rather than a waterfront neighbourhood.
Owners of the Crown and Thieves, a winery designed to resemble an ancient ruin, say legal access to the distinctive property has now been secured off Brown Road.
When West Kelowna city council first considered the proposal in early January, there was concern the new winery would generate too much additional traffic on Harding Road, a cul-de-sac on a ridge overlooking Gellatly Bay. The matter was deferred.
The new winery has joint ownership with Truck 59 Ciderhouse, off Brown Road. An easement has been registered so all public access to the new winery will be from the cidery, though some staff access will still be through Harding Road.
The winery has been open for several weeks, with customers able to buy product on-site. The matter at hand for city council's consideration at a Tuesday meeting is endorsement of a lounge and special event liquor license that will allow it to function in a way similar to other wineries.
Now that the access issue is resolved, municipal planners recommend council support the licence request, though a final decision is up to the provincial government.
Features of the Crown and Thieves winery include a 35-foot-tall facade, facing toward Okanagan Lake, that is supposed to look like the remains of a wall built in the 1600s. There's also a 1,200-square-foot tasting room, rooftop deck, and a basement to be used a future speakeasy.
"It's going to be a really weird winery that looks really old," project spokesman Jason Parkes says in a Facebook video promoting the offbeat project.
The winery will have capacity for 146 people, including staff, with the hours of operation between 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.