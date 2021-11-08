A popular mass participation Polar Bear Dip returns Jan. 1, 2022 after a one-year pandemic-induced hiatus.
The plunge into Okanagan Lake will take place at 2 p.m. on Tugboat Beach in Waterfront Park in downtown Kelowna.
"We are so looking forward to being able to host this event in person again," says Danielle Hennig, director of programs at the Community Recreational Initiatives Society.
The society, which helps people with disabilities enjoy outdoor activities, has set a fundraising goal of $50,000.
"We know how important outdoor activities are for people's mental and physical health, especially over the past two years," says Dip organizer Briann Audet.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the mass plunge this year, though people were still encouraged to participate on their own, either by splashing into the lake or taking an icy bath.
Prior to 2021, as many as 1,200 people joined the Polar Bear Dip in Waterfront Park.
Those wanting to join are asked to purchase a $20 ticket in advance. For tickets and more information, see https://trellis.org/2022-kelowna-polar-bear-dip