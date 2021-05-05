People on the ground can get a cockpit view of a fly-by involving 15 planes above Kelowna on the Victoria Day long weekend.
Pilot Trevor Jones will live-stream the 45-minute event on his Instagram account, @m5_trev, showing the view from his Mooney Ovation aircraft.
"I just thought it would be fun for people down below to see what we're seeing from up in the air," Jones said Wednesday.
Fifteen aircraft are slated to join the fly-by, set for noon on Saturday, May 23. The aerial procession will include two helicopters, three float planes, other private planes, and a Super Petrel, a distinctively-shaped amphibious biplane.
More pilots wanted to join but Jones capped participation at 15 aircraft after consulting with the Kelowna airport tower.
Jones organized a similar fly-by on the Victoria Day long weekend last year, to pay tribute to Capt. Jennifer Casey of the Royal Canadian Air Force. She was killed when the Snowbird demonstration jet in which she was a passenger crashed that weekend in Kamloops.
The Snowbirds had been scheduled to perform in Kelowna that weekend, but bad weather forced a diversion to Kamloops.
"After last year's fly-by, I heard from the Snowbirds who said they were touched that we'd organized something like this so quickly to honour the officer who was killed," Jones said. "That really meant a lot to me."
Jones said he and the other participating pilots wanted to stage another fly-by this upcoming Victoria Day long weekend to help lift people's spirits during ongoing COVID-19 restrictions that have reduced the kind of activities and events that normally take place on holidays.