The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and interruptions to business and social life may have affected many parts of society, but according to Kelowna city staff, the housing market did not suffer a major meltdown as a result.
In fact, the city continues to see house prices and rental rates grow, something that has at least one city councillor concerned.
“We are becoming less of an affordable city (in term of housing),” said Coun. Ryan Donn after hearing staff present a report on the local housing market to council Monday.
“It’s increasingly less affordable to live in Kelowna, and I actually joined council to correct that. It’s unfortunate to see us trending in the wrong direction.”
He said despite the work the city has done to try and make Kelowna more affordable for people looking to buy or rent a home, the cost is going “in the wrong direction,” said Donn.
On Monday, council was told there was a “bit of a boom” in housing sales in the second half of 2020 and the median price of a single detached house was $735,000 at the end of the year. That was up—along with the price of townhouses—by nearly 8%. Condominium prices were up by a smaller amount—about 2.4%—with a median price of $364,300.
Kelowna policy and planning manager Ross Soward told council with more people working from home because of the pandemic and requiring more space, as well as interest rates remaining low and more people moving into the area, demand and prices continue to rise.
The city has continued to have one of the biggest growth rates in the country, drawing people not only from other parts of B.C. but from other provinces too, he said. The Kelowna area is the fourth fastest growing in the country, according to Statistic Canada.
When it comes to what is being built here, multi-family developments rule the day.
City statistics show 85% of the anticipated 9,200 housing units to be built over the next four years in Kelowna will be in multi-family developments. But even that number is not keeping up with the demand and the rental vacancy rate has fallen to 2.1%, down from 2.7%.
That prompted Coun. Luke Stack to wonder aloud where the city would have been if it had not done taken action to encourage more rental accommodation to be built in the city over the last few years.
“I really shudder to see where we would be at as a city,” said Stack.
“We weren’t seeing any rental housing being built several years ago. Now we are seeing a huge amount, and I am amazed at how quickly it is still taken up.”
City planner Arlene Janousek said the problem appears to be while there is a heavy demand for rental housing in Kelowna, there are not enough affordable and subsidized rentals for those with lower incomes.
Soward said the strength of the housing market appears to have been helped by what he called Kelowna’s “resilience” in employment numbers during the pandemic, as well as by the city’s continued growth.
Despite the pandemic, Kelowna finished 2020 with more overall employment than at he end of 2019, he said.
But he also noted there are areas of the economy that have not yet returned to previous levels. Food services, accommodation and cultural services and recreation have yet to climb back to 2019 levels, said Soward.