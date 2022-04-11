featured
Mel Arnold has come down off the fence and landed in Pierre Poilievre's camp.
Arnold, Conservative MP for North Okanagan-Shuswap, has announced he is supporting Poilievre in his bid to win the party's leadership.
The clincher, Arnold says, was hearing Poilievre speak during a campaign stop in Vernon on Saturday night.
"After hearing Pierre Poilievre at a packed event in Vernon tonight, I'm convinced he's the best choice to lead our Conservative Party of Canada and our country," Arnold wrote on Twitter.
"I officially announced my endorsement of Pierre at the close of tonight's event," Arnold said.
With Arnold's endorsement, Poilievre has the support of all three Conservative MPs in the Okanagan, along with Tracy Gray from Kelowna-Lake Country and Dan Albas from Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.
Albas and Gray had announced their support for Poilievre weeks ago but Arnold did not respond to questions about who he was backing the race.
More than 1,000 people came out to hear Poilivre's speech in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon and a similar sized crowd showed up in Vernon that evening, Poilievre says.
"We drove 40 minutes up the road from Kelowna to Vernon, and what do you know, another 1,000 people showed, fired up and ready to take back control of their lives," Poilievre said on Twitter.
Conservatives will choose the new leader in September. Poilievre and Jean Charest are considered the front-runners.
