Skateboard park

West Kelowna city officials say a new skatepark will be open and ready for use before the existing one is torn down to make way for a new municipal hall.

Contractors are being asked to submit their credentials to build a new skatepark in West Kelowna.

The existing park, next to the Johnson-Bentley swimming pool, has to be removed if plans for a new $18 million city hall are to proceed.

City officials have promised the new skatepark will be ready for use before the existing one is decommissioned.

Compiling a list of qualified skatepark builders now will help save time when contracts are ready to be tendered, city officials say.

The current plan is to build a new skatepark on farmland south-east side of the swimming pool but that depends on approval from the provincial Agricultural Land Commission, which has yet to be given.

The existing skatepark opened in 2016 at a cost of about a half-million dollars. Municipal officials say it has to come out because there's no better place for a city hall.