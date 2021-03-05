Contractors are being asked to submit their credentials to build a new skatepark in West Kelowna.
The existing park, next to the Johnson-Bentley swimming pool, has to be removed if plans for a new $18 million city hall are to proceed.
City officials have promised the new skatepark will be ready for use before the existing one is decommissioned.
Compiling a list of qualified skatepark builders now will help save time when contracts are ready to be tendered, city officials say.
The current plan is to build a new skatepark on farmland south-east side of the swimming pool but that depends on approval from the provincial Agricultural Land Commission, which has yet to be given.
The existing skatepark opened in 2016 at a cost of about a half-million dollars. Municipal officials say it has to come out because there's no better place for a city hall.