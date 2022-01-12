West Kelowna city councillors are happy to let a citizen panel recommend what changes, if any, should be made to the pay for elected representatives.
Council voted Tuesday to create the five-person salary review panel by the end of January.
"It's time to do this," Coun. Doug Findlater said, noting he couldn't recall the last time the pay for West Kelowna's mayor and six councillors was compared to that of elected representatives in similarly-sized cities.
Findlater said he thought the review would likely show pay for West Kelowna councillors has not kept up to salaries for councillors elsewhere.
Coun. Rick De Jong said if a salary increase is recommended to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, after this fall's municipal election, subsequent hikes should be linked to the inflation rate.
It's best to have an outside committee review the salaries than to have municipal employees conduct the review, city manager Paul Gipps said, "so it doesn't look like staff is trying to do something for council."
In 2020, West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom made $73,495 and had expenses of just under $7,000. Each of the six councillors in the city of 36,000 people was paid $24,535.
In Penticton, which has a similar population to West Kelowna, the mayor is paid $83,747, and the councillors are paid $27,500.
In Vernon, which has about 5,000 more people than West Kelowna, the mayor is paid $89,000 and councillors earn about $33,000.