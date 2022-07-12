The Okanagan Forest Task Force set out Saturday and spent an entire day cleaning up a large abandoned homeless campsite and other garbage along James Lake Forest Service Road.
The group started their clean-up at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning and — by 11 a.m. — volunteers had already filled up an entire 80-yard dumpster bin.
“This is definitely one of the largest and most spread out camps that we’ve seen,” said Kane Blake, founder of Okanagan Forest Task Force.
“The road stretches about three kilometres and there’s garbage from the front pile all the way to the back. We will get it done though because it can’t stay here.”
The task force is compiled of volunteers and businesses from all across the Okanagan who work to keep local forests clean and prevent illegal dumping. Norval rentals, ABC Recycling, GFL and AH Repair all helped this Saturday.
Last year, the group also started a scuba diving team that cleans the lakes of garbage. A typical dive, the team removes household waste and plenty of bottles and cans from boaters.
Saturday’s clean the Task Force removed 20,173 pounds of garbage and 19,680 pounds of metal. The total for the day was nearly 40,000 pounds.
Since 2016 the group has successfully removed over half a million pounds of illegally dumped garbage in the backcountry.
James Lake Forest Service road is about 25 kilometres east of Kelowna, north of the Highway 33 turnoff off Goudie Road.