Inter-city bus service – Trying to fill the void

In the good old days – before 2018 – it was easy to get from one small community to another if you weren’t driving.
Get a Greyhound ticket – they went everywhere. Then Greyhound went and left Western Canada and eventually the whole country.
Now, a variety of companies operate buses and they cover a lot of ground, but they don’t hit every village any more and they aren’t connected to one another.
It’s hard to keep track of who goes where.
A regional study, funded by the province, might be able to help with that.
The provincial government has handed out $2.5 million to be split up by three regional agencies to analyze rural, regional inter-city transportation.
One of those organizations is the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior.
“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will use the outcomes of the trusts’ engagements, complemented by further engagement with other regions in the coming months, to help inform next steps for developing options on transportation solutions in rural communities,” the province said in a news release as it also announced improvements to transportation in the North.
Laurel Douglas, CEO of ETSI-B.C., said the study is in the beginning stages. It’s too soon to predict conclusions, she said, but we’ll have them soon enough.
“Before the end of the summer,” said Douglas in a phone interview. “That’s when the study will be done.”
Eight regional districts and five First Nations are part of a group that’s beginning the process of determining what transportation needs there are.
Kelowna-based Watt Consulting Group is on the job.
“We issued an RFP in April and hired a qualified consultant which has embarked on the research to create an inventory of what services exist in our region and how they inter-connect,” Douglas wrote in an email.
“They are also summarizing the studies already completed on this topic by different communities and regional districts, as well as studies on the topic produced by academic researchers. There will be a survey and stakeholder consultations carried out in the
coming month.”
The trust says it has no assumptions about what the study may find.
“We’re not bringing our agenda to this,” said Douglas, noting the study will include participation from local governments, First Nations, non-profit organizations and the Interior Health Authority.
“This is a really great opportunity for some collaborative work to be done in terms of figuring out what are the challenges and what are the opportunities,” she said. “There hasn’t ever been a Southern Interior-wide perspective.”
With 53 municipalities to consider, Douglas said “we’ll be reaching out to all of those players because many of them have already done large amounts of consultation in their own communities.”
Taking an inventory of what’s available will be important. A variety of companies offer busing. The best known of them might be Ebus, which has routes from Kelowna to Kamloops with a stop in Salmon Arm, and from the two K cities to Vancouver.
Silvercity Stagelines travels from Nelson to Orchard Park mall in Kelowna and back, hitting six communities along the way.
Mountain Man Mike – yes that’s a bus company – covers Highway 3 on its routes from Kaslo to Vancouver and Calgary. The company, owned by Michael Hathaway, used to have an Osoyoos-Kelowna route, but it didn’t generate a lot of traffic and was discontinued – for now, a spokesperson said.
“We travel from Kaslo to Calgary every Monday and return every Tuesday,” explained the manager by email. “We have the majority of the larger towns and small cities as stops along the way to allow passengers to travel along the Highway 3 Crowsnest corridor.”
“We then travel from Kaslo to Vancouver every Wednesday and Saturday returning Thursdays and Sundays again with the majority of the towns and cities as stops along the way.
“Both routes have been steady and received quite well. We get more ridership to Vancouver than Calgary but the Calgary run is the only southern route into B.C. provided right now so it’s very crucial we keep that one going.”
New routes are awaiting approvals.
“We do have plans to bring this route (Kelowna-Osoyoos) back and we also have plans to open a route through Fairmont, Radium, Golden, Revelstoke and Vernon that will connect with our Vancouver route in Osoyoos and hopefully our Osoyoos to Kelowna route.
“We have been advised that our bid for this will not be reviewed until … December. So our plan will be to launch this in the winter or beginning of spring next year.”
B.C. Transit has several inter-city routes run by its Okanagan affiliates.
The most popular is Vernon Regional Transit’s route 90 to UBC Okanagan, which carried 137,455 riders in the 2022-23 fiscal year, B.C. Transit says.
“The route 70 Kelowna/Penticton is our other most prominent connector service. This service delivered 18,004 rides in the 22/23 fiscal year.
“The route 70 Kelowna/Penticton only started operating in fall of 2019, and the pandemic had significant impacts on its expected growth trajectory; however, the ridership is now growing very steadily, a transit spokesman said by email. It’s operated by the South Okanagan-Similkameen system.
The South Okanagan system also has routes from Penticton to Naramata, Osoyoos, Princeton, Okanagan Falls and Summerland.
The Vernon system reaches out to Lumby and Enderby.
New highway and transit plans propose more connections between communities, in particular adding routes between Kelowna and West Kelowna.
B.C. Bus North launched in 2018 to serve northern communities. The new funding is intended to improve booking and travel planning – something that would help in other regions as well.
ETSI was created in 2006 to administer a $50 million provincial endowment, its website explains. Economic development is its focus.
“Transportation is a really important aspect of economic development and the social needs of the people living in the Southern Interior,” said Douglas.
Funding left over after the study will be used “to support local government, First Nations and non-profit public transportation initiatives in the Southern Interior,” she wrote.