Kelowna city councillors were divided in their opinions Monday after hearing that the URBA is shutting its bricks-and-mortar location as a cost-cutting measure.
Some councillors wondered if the move would reduce links between URBA and the business community it represents. But others said it was a prudent measure given how little walk-in traffic the office was attracting.
“I’m really sorry to hear you’re closing down your office,” Coun. Charlie Hodge told URBA representatives. “That one-on-one is so important.”
Coun. Mohini Singh said it “boggles the mind” that URBA, which gets its funding through a surtax paid by commercial property owners in central Rutland, would be closing its office.
But Karen Beaubier, URBA’s executive director, said she wasn’t concerned at all about any negative impacts arising from the office closure, planned to be a temporary measure. “I’m not worried, honestly,” Beaubier said.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, foot traffic to the office has decreased substantially, she said, as have the number of phone calls. The organization distributes both print and e-newsletters on a regular basis to 220 businesses in the Rutland area, she said, and in-person URBA meetings will continue to be held in various businesses.
Councillors Loyal Wooldridge and Gail Given supported the office closure.
“I really want to applaud you and your board for looking really pragmatically at your operations and evolving in these really challenging times, because these aren’t easy decisions to make,” Wooldridge said.
“Obviously, looking at how people interact now, those levels of engagement have shifted. Not many folks are walking into offices any more to get services,” Wooldridge said. “I think you’re stretching the dollar a little bit further.”
Coun. Maxine DeHart said she went to the URBA office once last December: “There was nobody else,” she told Beaubier. “Just you and me in the office. So that just goes to show what you’re saying.”
URBA’s current lease for a 600-sq.-ft. office expires in October. Directors say it would have cost at least double, or $1,600 a month, for a comparably sized office or as much as $3,700 a month for a 1,500 sq.-ft. office.