A clean-up of a homeless encampment that had strayed from its original purpose was undertaken Thursday morning, city officials say.
Police and bylaw officials were removing items from the site, near Weddell Place along the Rail Trail in the downtown north end.
Only overnight camping was supposed to be allowed at the location, with people expected to take down their tents and remove their belongings each morning. But recently, people have been staying there all day, raising safety and health concerns.
“There’s a renewed effort by enforcement staff to get the site back to an overnight shelter rather than an all-day encampment,” city spokesman Tom Wilson wrote in an email. “Bylaw staff have been letting people know about this cleanup for the past couple of weeks, so it didn’t come as a surprise to them.”
A shelter at 550 Doyle Avenue closed in January so the building could be demolished in preparation for construction of a new university campus.
“With the closure of (that) shelter, there was a sudden increase in people needing shelter, and the outdoor site got away from its original purpose,” Wilson said.
A new 60-bed shelter was to have opened two weeks ago at a former fruit packinghouse at the corner of Bay Avenue and Ellis Street.
But staffing challenges mean the shelter is currently operating at only half-capacity, Carmen Rempel of the Kelowna Gospel Mission told Global Okanagan last week.