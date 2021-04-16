British Columbians should still be cautious about COVID-19 while enjoying the balmy spring weather this weekend, health officials say.
Highs will reach 24 C Saturday in Kelowna, 25 C in Penticton, and 26 C in Osoyoos.
"Spending time outside is important for our physical and mental well-being. But we have to remember that while being outside with others is much lower risk than being inside, it is not without risk," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint Friday statement.
People should keep sticking to their household bubble, wear masks, and maintain their distance from others, they said.
"If you decide to have a barbecue in your backyard, then keep to your roommates or family only," Dix and Henry said. "If you visit your neighbourhood park with another family, then make it with only one other family and do activities that allow everyone to keep a safer distance from each other."
They made their appeal for continued public health vigilance on the day it was announced that Moderna, one of the main vaccine makers, would reduce its deliveries to Canada by half in April.
Instead of 1.2 million doses, Moderna will ship only 650,000, citing production delays.
But the federal government also announced Friday it had signed an agreement with Pfizer, another vaccine-maker, for an additional eight million doses. Four million of those extra doses will arrive in Canada next month.
"The delay in Moderna's shipments is disappointing," Dix said. "Right now, Pfizer continues to be the workhorse of B.C.'s age-based vaccination program. It has the most reliable delivery schedule and we can properly prepare for its arrival."
As of Friday, more than 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., which has a population of 5.2 million.
Another 1,005 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Thursday and Friday, including 110 in the Interior Health region.
There are 10,081 active cases in the province, with 425 people - a new record - now being treated in hospital and the rest recovering at home in self-isolation.