A new homeless shelter in West Kelowna, the location of which prompted some controversy when it was announced last year, will open this week.
The 'Bartley Road Modular Shelter' will have 38 individual rooms, be staffed 24 hours a day, and operate for up to three years.
Westsiders who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless will get priority, BC Housing says in a report on the project going to West Kelowna city council on Tuesday.
A 2018 count found 72 people on the Westside were homeless, the report states.
The top five reasons why people said they were homeless were addiction and substance abuse; inability to afford rent; conflict with a spouse; job loss; illness or medical condition.
In addition to their own sleeping unit, people who stay at the shelter will get meals, showers and toilet facilities, laundry facilities, and referral to health care, mental health, and addiction services.
Turning Points Collaborative Society, established in 1957, will operate the shelter, located at 2515 Bartley Road.
The municipally-owned property is adjacent to several gravel pits. Its selection for use as a homeless shelter in mid-2020 raised some eyebrows.
"I'm going to presume they've been trying to find something, and this is the best solution for now, and I can go with that," Anthony Pastiaanssen, a member of the city's advisory planning commission, said in June 2020 when the group reviewed the housing proposal.
"As a temporary solution, I think this meets a tremendous amount of objectives," another commission member, Joe Gluska, said. "I recommend it strongly, because it will give resources to people who need them quickly."
But one commission member was highly critical of the site. "I was kind of horrified to think that's how we would treat our most marginalized citizens, to stick them in the middle of a gravel pit," Nicole Richard said, adding sarcastically: "Was the dump not available?"