Kelowna's struggle to deal with a rising number of COVID-19 cases has now expanded, again, to care homes.
Outbreaks have been declared for the Cottonwoods Care home on Ethel Street and the Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna.
Three residents at Cottonwoods have tested positive for COVID-19, as have four residents and four staff at Brookhaven, Interior Health says.
Cottonwoods had a long outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year.
Province-wide, there were 342 new cases of COVID-19, the highest one-day count since late May.
Of the new cases, exactly half are in the Interior Health region, which accounts for just 15% of B.C.'s population.
There are currently 1,764 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., of which 945 are in Interior Health.
Last week, health authorities said the greater Kelowna area was accounting for a greatly disproportionate share of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. There was particular concern about transmission occurring among unvaccinated people between the ages of 20 and 40.
There are also COVID-19 outbreaks at care homes in Cranbrook and Nelson. Two residents and four staff are infected.